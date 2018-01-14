Disability football sessions to launch in Milton Keynes

Woburn & Wavendon FC have announced the launch of their “Goalability Football Sessions” aimed at girls and boys of all ages and types of disability.

They will be the first community-based disability football sessions in the West Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes area run by a local grassroots football club, and reflect the club’s commitment to

delivering the fun, friendship and fulfillment that football can offer to all.

Taking place between 10am-11am every Sunday (starting February 25th 2018) at Fulbrook Middle School in Woburn Sands, FA qualified WWFC coaches with full safeguarding and DBS certification will guide and control activities, placing the care and protection of children first.

The aim is to offer youngsters a path to fun-filled progression and development where individual goals can be achieved and celebrated.

“We’ve been working hard to put everything in place for over a year” commented Gary Towers, WWFC’s vice chair.

“I’m indebted to the advice and support we have received from the County FA, but also the inspiration we have all received from the late Zach Heath.

Zach -who was disabled himself – worked tirelessly with the development of Goalability, and achieved his FA Level 1 in preparation for coaching at the sessions.

The Club and FA have been determined to honour his memory and are delighted that his family are still lending their help and support to the initiative.”

To find out more contact Gary on 07765 893388 or email gjt1@live.com

