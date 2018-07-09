Discover the great outdoors at The Parks Trust’s Nature Day in Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust has announced its line up of activities for people of all ages to enjoy at its annual Nature Day.

Nature Day will be held between 11am and 4pm this Saturday, at Shenley Wood and Medbourne Pavilion.

Highlights include; Animal Mania, a travelling zoo which will bring creepy-crawlies and other animals for people to interact with; Dexter the Dinosaur, who will be teaching children about fossils; and Word in Edgeways, who will entertain young and old alike with nature-themed storytelling.

A representative from Butterfly Conservation will appear at the day, bringing a selection of butterflies and moths with them so visitors can find out more about these beautiful winged creatures. For those keen to learn about bats, Rosie the bat and her handler will also be in attendance.

There will be opportunities to take part in willow weaving and bird ringing, as well as enjoying natural or recycled crafts from Northampton Craft Union, Westbury Arts Centre and MK Recycling Centre.

The Parks Trust’s Outdoor Learning Team are going to run workshops on shelter building, bug hunting and hedgehog surveying, with the chance for attendees to make their own bug hotel or hedgehog surveying tunnel to take home.

Other organisations including Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, Milton Keynes Natural History Society and Treezilla will also be at the event and run their own activities.

Finally, there will be talks and scheduled walks throughout the day, taking a closer look at the surrounding woodland.

“Every year we look for new and different activities for people to enjoy on the day and we think the 2018 Nature Day is shaping up to be the best yet. It’s sure to be a great day out for all the family; we look forward to seeing you there!” said Julie Dawes, events & community engagement Manager for The Parks Trust.

Entry is free.