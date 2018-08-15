Discover the real Bucks Freemasons in Milton Keynes

Have you ever wondered what being a Freemason involves? Curious about what Freemasons do and what it would be like to be a Freemason?

If so, head down to the Bletchley Masonic Centre on Sunday 19th August for an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Buckinghamshire Freemasons’ flagship Lodge.

The Bucks Freemasons are opening their doors to the general public on Sunday (August 19) between 10am and 1pm, to give people a chance to see where they meet and what it is they do.

The day will offer visitors a guided tour of the Masonic Temple and museum, as well as the chance to hear from the Freemasons themselves, their charities and specialist lodges, such as the Classic Car Lodge and Bucks Clay Pigeon Association.

Additionally, the Bucks Freemasons are offering male attendees the chance to be PSA tested, a test which measures the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood, completely free of charge.

This important test has proved lifesaving in the past, making it a regular feature in the Bucks Freemasonry community events calendar.

“Last time we opened our doors we had an impressive 170 people turn up to see our Masonic Centre, on the back of which we were delighted to sign up new members,” began Stan Green, chairman of Bletchley Masonic Centre.

“We really enjoy having the opportunity to show people the real Freemasons, which is very different to how some people may perceive us. We’re hoping to see lots of local families down at the open day and have a host of great speakers and exhibitors waiting to entertain everyone!”

The event runs between 10am and 1pm at the centre, at 263 Queensway in Bletchley