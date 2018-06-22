Discover what’s living on your doorstep during the MK Festival of Nature

A 10-day programme to celebrate and discover the beautiful natural world around Milton Keynes is being held in July.

The MK Festival of Nature is organised in partnership by The Parks Trust, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust and Milton Keynes Natural History Society, and offers a wide-ranging programme of activities available for people of all ages across the city, from Friday, July 6 until Sunday, July 15.

Nature Day walk

It’s a great opportunity to find out more about the creatures and plants you may see every day, and those that are a little rarer.

Highlights of this year’s festival include the launch event, Get Into Nature, held at INTU Milton Keynes on Saturday, July 7 between 10am and 4pm; Nature Day on Saturday, July 14, 11am to 4pm, Medbourne Pavilion and Shenley Wood; and the Milton Keynes Natural History Society Public Walk on Tuesday, July 10, 7pm to 9pm, at the Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve.

There will also be guided walks held across the city, including a dog-friendly Woof Walk at Ouzel Valley Park on Saturday, July 7, 10am to noon.

There are bat and moth walks, garden life and minibeasts for kids, a photo competition and much more - and most events are free.

Nature Day at MK Festival of Nature

Full details about each activity can be found online at www.mkfestivalofnature.org or www.theparkstrust.com. For some events, booking in advance will be essential – book tickets at www.theparkstrust.com