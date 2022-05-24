Disposable barbecues permanently banned in all parks in Milton Keynes from next week

They say they are a “dangerous fire risk” and large groups have been misusing BBQ areas and causing problems.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “We have taken the decision not to allow BBQs in any of our parks from 1st June 2022 due to the increasing risks to public safety and the environment.

“Disposable BBQs are a dangerous fire risk and over recent years members of our team have had to put out numerous bin fires and deal with fire damage because of discarded or uncontrolled BBQs.

No more barbecues in Milton Keynes parks

“Recently, large groups have been gathering in and misusing BBQ areas in the parks and the associated litter and mess that this has created has put increasing pressures on our team and resources.”

In preparation for the ban, the Park Trust team is today removing the BBQ areas at Campbell Park, Caldecotte Lake North and Simpson Road.

The spokesman said: “We thank visitors in advance for their cooperation and understanding and please ask that you take your litter home.

In the past firefighters have been called out to several blazes, caused by barbecues, that have damaged wildlife habitat, particularly at Bletchley’s Blue Lagoon.

Anybody caught flouting the new ban could face stiff penalty. For the Parks Trust employs three special Park Enforcement Officers to 'police' Milton Keynes parks and hand out on the spot fines to people breaking the rules.

The officers were recruited last year comes in response to rising levels of anti-social behaviour, littering, graffiti and dog fouling throughout the parks.

They have authority to issue fixed penalty notices to offenders when they are caught red-handed. The notices are assigned to the Trust by MK Council, who will administer the fines. All income from them will be reinvested in community safety initiatives.