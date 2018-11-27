Diversity dance troupe announce Milton Keynes show

Diversity have announced their landmark 10 Year Anniversary Tour UK tour, “Born Ready” for Autumn 2019, and they will call in at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Next year marks a decade years since Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of more than 20 million.

Since then, thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public they continue to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances.

Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said of the forthcoming tour: "Born Ready is such an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family. 2019 marks 10 years since we won Britain’s Got Talent and since then we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible.

‘Born Ready’ will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past 10 years. But it will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation. Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind blowing stunts and inspiring stories that will hopefully leave people amazed!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am at www.ticketmaster.com