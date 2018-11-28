Do you know a Milton Keynes hero who deserves a panto treat?

We are on the trail of Robin Hood’s Band of Merry Men & Women!

You know what it’s like. Christmas has come and gone – along with the contents of your bank account; New Year resolutions have sunk without trace - even before you’ve recovered from your hangover and the weather is… let’s not even go there!

But we’ve teamed up with MK Theatre and have a plan to outlaw those January blues.

As Robin Hood, this year’s sheriff-busting, arrow-shooting, tights-wearing fun, family show starring Shane Richie embraces the spirit of January Merry-Men-T, we’re inviting people to nominate local heroes who, whatever the weather, whatever the time of year, can always be relied upon to show kindness to others.

Those people who you know will always go the extra mile to help others.

Here at the Milton Keynes Citizen, we’d like to say thank you to them; to go some way to recognise and reward their unfailing warm-heartedness. But we need your help to get the word out.

We want to know who should be among Robin Hood’s Band of Merry Men & Women.

The winners will receive a family ticket to see the show along with fantastic prizes including programmes and merchandise.

All you need is to tell us in no more than 50 words who you think is a real local legend and why.

Entries can be emailed to marketingmkt@theambassadors.com with the subject line Band of Merry Men.

The deadline to enter is 11.59pm on Friday December 7

Help us to spread a little sunshine by saying a big ‘thank you’ to Robin Hood’s Band of Merry Men & Women here in Milton Keynes.