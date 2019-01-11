Don’t miss chance to have a say on new Santander Digital Hub in Milton Keynes

People have still got time to have a say on plans for the proposed new Santander Digital Hub in Milton Keynes.

A consultation which started on Thursday runs from 10am-2pm tomorrow, (January 12) at centre:mk. The project team will be located in the area outside the River Island shop near Acorn Walk.

An artist's impression of the new hub

The Santander Hub will provide a new state-of-the-art office development including retail, cafe, fitness, leisure and community uses.

The public exhibition will give people more details about the proposals and a chance to have their say.

Plans for the state-of-the-art new campus were unveiled in September last year. Representing an investment in excess of £150m, the proposals will support Santander’s long-term growth strategy in Milton Keynes.

The proposed new office will be home to over 5,000 staff and replace the bank’s existing local office buildings with a world-class working environment specifically designed to encourage collaboration and innovation, supported by cutting-edge technology.

The new campus will act as the bank’s UK technology hub, delivering a boost for the Government’s vision of Cambridge-Milton-Keynes “growth corridor” nurturing the UK’s most innovative industries.

