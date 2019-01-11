Don’t miss chance to have a say on new Santander Digital Hub in Milton Keynes

People have still got time to have a say on plans for the proposed new Santander Digital Hub in Milton Keynes.

A consultation which started on Thursday runs from 10am-2pm tomorrow, (January 12) at centre:mk. The project team will be located in the area outside the River Island shop near Acorn Walk.

An artist's impression of the new hub

An artist's impression of the new hub

The Santander Hub will provide a new state-of-the-art office development including retail, cafe, fitness, leisure and community uses.

The public exhibition will give people more details about the proposals and a chance to have their say.

Plans for the state-of-the-art new campus were unveiled in September last year. Representing an investment in excess of £150m, the proposals will support Santander’s long-term growth strategy in Milton Keynes.

The proposed new office will be home to over 5,000 staff and replace the bank’s existing local office buildings with a world-class working environment specifically designed to encourage collaboration and innovation, supported by cutting-edge technology.

The new campus will act as the bank’s UK technology hub, delivering a boost for the Government’s vision of Cambridge-Milton-Keynes “growth corridor” nurturing the UK’s most innovative industries.

Read more here:

https://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/new-santander-campus-will-bring-150m-investment-to-milton-keynes-1-8635428