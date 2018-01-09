Don’t miss out on registering your child for school in Milton Keynes - the deadline is fast approaching

There is less than a week to go to make you sure you register your child for their new school place in September this year.

Parents and carers with children who are due to start school for the first time, or transfer from infant to junior school, in September 2018 have until midnight on Monday, January 15 2018 to apply.

The easiest way to make an application is by visiting the council’s website at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/schooladmissions

The process is quick and simple, and once it is started you can revisit your application and make amendments at any time before the deadline.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, lead member for children, said: “It’s important to make sure your child is registered and it’s so easy to do, particularly online.

“Our schools are improving year on year and 95 % of them are now judged to be “good” or better by Ofsted.

“Making a strong start at primary school is vital to ensure a good grounding for learning, giving your child the best possible start to life.”

However, the council is advising parents to make sure they do their research on the admissions criteria of the schools they are interested in so they can see which schools they might get into and make wise choices for their children.

Parents are able to state four different preferences on the application which they should take advantage of, including listing their catchment school, to give their child the best possible chance of getting the place they would like.

Children born between 1 September 2013 and 31 August 2014 will be eligible to start school for the first time in September 2018.

For more information, log on to www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/schooladmissions

