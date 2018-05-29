Don’t miss world famous Flying Scotsman when it passes through Milton Keynes

Train enthusiasts will be able to see the world’s most famous engine, Flying Scotsman, when it passes through Milton Keynes on June 18.

The train will be travelling from London to Preston with people able to book tickets for this special special one off one-way trip.

This nostalgic journey will start from London Victoria at 08.45am on June 18 and skirt London before joining an express path up the West Coast Main Line to Preston.

Once in Preston passengers on the day trip will alight and return back to London on a Virgin West Coast service train to Euston. Those heading for The Lakes will continue on their journey.

Marcus Robertson, founder of organisers Steam Dreams, said: “Demand for travel on Flying Scotsman never fades and each year we have disappointed customers who didn’t manage to secure tickets, so we are thrilled this year that we have been able to not only run some fabulous holidays but also open up the experience to as many people as possible by offering this special one way trip”.

He added: “A trip on Flying Scotsman is like being a part of history and travelling behind steam’s greatest celebrity will certainly add a special and memorable dimension to this trip”.

Tickets to Preston with Flying Scotsman on 18 June are still currently available in four different classes, ranging from Premium Standard at £175 per person, right up

to Pullman Style Dining at £399 per person. Fares include the return journey on Virgin West Coast trains.

For further information and prices contact the Steam Dreams Booking Office on 01483 209888 or visit www.SteamDreams.co.uk.