Donation boosts Rotary project in Stony Stratford helping people with learning disabilities

A housebuilder has boosted a project run by Rotary in Stony Stratford which helps people with learning disabilities.

The Rotary Club of Wolverton and Stony Stratford has received a donation of £500 towards its MacIntyre coffee shop kitchen refurbishment project from McCarthy and Stone, the housebuilder behind the new Retirement Living Plus development Elizabeth House.

Rotarians and MacIntyre staff gathered at the coffee shop in Stony Stratford when the company’s sales executive, Teresa Staroscik, presented Alan Swann, president of Wolverton and Stony Stratford Rotary Club, with a cheque.

Alan said: “This is a wonderful gesture from McCarthy and Stone. We are well on our way to reaching our target and this donation will be a great help in bringing the much needed new kitchen that much nearer to completion. On behalf of Rotary and MacIntyre we say a very big thank you.”

Teresa added: “As a company, we appreciate our responsibilities go further than building quality retirement apartments, and we also seek to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build and so it was an absolute pleasure to present this donation. The team at McCarthy and Stone’s Elizabeth House development wishes Alan, his members and everyone at MacIntyre every success with the project.”

Founded in 1959, the Rotary Club of Wolverton and Stony Stratford meets weekly in Stony Stratford. The club currently has 26 members who, in addition to enjoying friendship, are actively involved in supporting communities through practical help and fundraising for local, national and international charities and good causes.

McCarthy and Stone’s Retirement Living Plus developments offer retirees the opportunity to maintain an independent lifestyle, while having access to tailored domestic and personal assistance packages to help them manage their day-to-day lives – with an on-site restaurant providing freshly cooked meals.

Facilities at Elizabeth House also include a Club Lounge, ideal for socialising with new-found friends; a guest suite for when homeowners have visitors to stay; and beautifully maintained gardens. An Estates Manager takes care of the day-to-day running of the development, while secure entry systems and 24-hour emergency call points provide added peace-of-mind.

Elizabeth House comprises a stylish collection of 51 modern one and two bedroom apartments, priced from £295,000 and £395,000 respectively. Located in the picturesque market town of Stony Stratford, homeowners at the development can enjoy easy access to a broad range of shops, essential amenities and Ouse Valley Park.

More than 90 percent of customers would recommend McCarthy and Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the maximum Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation for 13 years’ running. It is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this accolade for 13 years, which is every year since the awards have been running.

