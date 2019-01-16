Dragon Boat Festival is returning to Milton Keynes - here's how to sign up!

Now is your chance to enter the annual Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival by Gable Events, which returns to Willen Lake on Sunday June 23.

For the second year running the boat teams will be raising funds for MacIntyre, a Milton Keynes-based national charity that supports over 1,200 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability or autism.

Last years event

There is a great incentive for teams to raise as much sponsorship as possible as the top fundraisers will win a charity trophy and a special prize meal, sponsored by Merinvest, at Melis Restaurant.

The sponsorship raised by the participating teams is expected to make a significant contribution to the funds MacIntyre needs for its vital work.

Head of Fundraising, Claire Kennedy comments, “MacIntyre is delighted to again be the official charity for the 2019 Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival.

"Last year’s event was amazing and we’re really looking forward to doing it all again; every penny raised at this event will be used to benefit people in the Milton Keynes area.

"The funds raised will support our sports projects which aim to make sport equally accessible for people with a learning disability and other complex needs who want to participate.”

To take part in the dragon boat racing no previous experience is required, just plenty of team spirit and enthusiasm.

For further information and an entry form visit: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470718