This was the terrible scene met by firefighters when they were called to assist following a collision on Tuesday morning.

The incident, involving one car, happened at the junction of Buckland Drive and Marlborough Street by Netherfield.

Appliances and crews from Bletchley and Great Holm attended.

No-one was trapped, but a man was injured and left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Pic: @BucksFire