Driver error makes Milton Keynes a hotspot for accidents

Milton Keynes is one of the places you are most likely to have a motor accident in the UK because of driver error.

New data released this week from private number plate specialists Regtransfers.co.uk reveals the most common causes of casualties on our roads, and Milton Keynes is in fouth position when it comes to driver error, which is responsible for forty-seven per fect of all road accidents.

Road fatalities in Great Britain are now higher than at any time in the last five years. Government figures show that the number of people killed on British roads rose to 1792 in 2016, the highest figure since 2011.

Around 46% (816) of those who died in road traffic accidents were the occupants of cars; an 8% increase on 2015. Of those, 68% were drivers; and of those drivers, a disproportionately high proportion (19%) were aged between 17 and 24.

The most common cause of accident due to driver error was because the driver failed to look properly. Milton Keynes is ranked in fourth position on the list.

Rick Cager, of Regtransfers said: “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. We hope by showing the sheer number of road casualties in Britain, it will make people more aware of what is most likely to cause an accident, and therefore hopefully prevent it from happening.

"Thankfully new accident reporting systems which we are seeing more and more of means we are gathering better data than ever on the harm being done on the roads, so lessons can be learned and best practice shared across the country to help bring down these high figures.”