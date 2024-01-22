Driver left in serious condition after car left roundabout in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver is in serious condition after a road accident in Milton Keynes.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Nissan Quashqai left the road on the North Witan roundabout shortly before noon on Friday (January 19).

The 24-year-old driver sustained extensive injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Investigating officer PC Alastair Jarratt said: “I am keen to appeal for any dash-cam of this vehicle prior to the collision or that has captured the collision.