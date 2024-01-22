Driver left in serious condition after car left roundabout in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver is in serious condition after a road accident in Milton Keynes.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Nissan Quashqai left the road on the North Witan roundabout shortly before noon on Friday (January 19).
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 24-year-old driver sustained extensive injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Investigating officer PC Alastair Jarratt said: “I am keen to appeal for any dash-cam of this vehicle prior to the collision or that has captured the collision.
“I would ask anybody who has such footage, or who witnessed what happened to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police either by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240029712.”