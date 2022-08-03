Drivers should avoid Cranfield as crews tackle huge field fire

People are being asked to avoid the Cranfield area as crews tackle a huge field fire.

Earlier today (Wednesday) at 1.33pm, crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Woodend Road, Cranfield.

The fire had spread to about 800 x 800m of standing crop.

Currently, there are two fire appliances from Kempston and one from Buckinghamshire at the blaze, along with vehicles from Woburn and Shefford.

Water carriers from Kempston and Toddington are also at the incident as well as the fire services’ drone.