Driveway league table reveals how homeowners in Milton Keynes are boosting household income

Homeowners in more than 20 towns and cities earn an average of more than £1,000 a year simply renting out their driveway, and Milton Keynes is one of them

New research by on-line parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk shows that homeowners across the UK are making hundreds, even thousands of pounds, by renting out their driveways as parking spaces.

While London takes the number one spot for driveway earning potentials - £2,313 per year on average – there’s good news for residents in Milton Keynes, where driveway owners with YourParkingSpace.co.uk made more than £1,00 per year on average.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “More and more homeowners across the UK are significantly boosting their household income by renting out their driveway to motorists needing somewhere to park.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that money can be made from renting out a driveway in all parts of the UK. Demand will always be strong for driveways situated close to town and city centres, railway stations and transport hubs, sporting arenas and music venues.”

Harrison added: “Parking on a pre-booked rented driveway is a win-win situation. It means additional income for the homeowner, while for the motorist it means no more parking worries.”

For more information about how you can make money renting out a driveway, garage or secure parking space, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk

