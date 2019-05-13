Duchess of Cambridge will visit Milton Keynes on Tuesday

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton will visit Bletchley Park on Tuesday, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Duchess will view the special D-Day exhibition exhibition in the newly restored Teleprinter Building, marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be in Milton Keynes on Tuesday

A tweet from Bletchley Park added: "We are very much looking forward to welcoming back the Duchess of Cambridge tomorrow. Keeping our fingers crossed for this beautiful sun to stay!"

Bletchley Park will remain open to the public, however some areas may be closed. For more information, visit bletchleypark.org