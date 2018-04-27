Duo jailed for knife and bottle robbery attack in Milton Keynes

Two men have been jailed for a decade for their part in a GBH and robbery in which two men suffered stab wounds.

Adan Dahir and Liiban Makail, both of Fishermead were convicted after trials at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Dahir, 23, of Porthleven Place, was found guilty last November of one count of attempted robbery, and two counts of GBH wounding. He was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment, and a three years’ extended license on his release.

Makail, 20, of Fishermead Boulevard, was found guilty of the same offences in March, but also breached a suspended sentence for another offence. He was sentenced to nine years’ and ten months’ imprisonment.

The duo were sentenced at the same court on Friday April 20.

The sentencing and convictions relate to an incident in which two men in their twenties were assaulted.

At around midnight on July 28 last year, the two men went to purchase a mobile phone from an address in Milton Keynes. The men bought the mobile phone and drove off.

They were then pursued by a group of other men in vehicles, who had viewed them buying the phone.

On Marlborough Street, the victim’s car was blocked in, and they were subjected to a violent attack with bottles and knives used.

The victims managed to escape and called emergency services.

Nothing was taken from the men during the attack, but they both required hospital treatment for the stab wounds.

The group of attackers were unconnected to the people selling the mobile phone.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ian O’Bryne, of Milton Keynes Force Crime, said: “Dahir and Makail participated in a violent attack with the motive of robbing their victims.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling violent crime and it will be not tolerated.

“I would like to thank the victims for their support in the investigation, and I hope that this case shows that we will catch and investigate violent criminals and bring them before the courts for justice to be served.”