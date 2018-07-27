Dying Milton Keynes mum told she can take son out of school for last holiday together - thanks to the Citizen

The Citizen has saved the day for a mum dying of cancer who had been refused permission to take her eight-year-old son out of school for their last ever holiday together.

Angela Rose, who may only have months to live, was told by Stanton Middle School that such leave could only be granted for pupil Carlo in “exceptional circumstances.”

Angela Rose has been told she may only have months to live

“If a dying 36-year-old mum wanting to take her boy on holiday for one last time isn’t an exceptional case then I dread to think what is,” she said this week.

However the school has now done a U-turn after being contacted by the Citizen via Milton Keynes Council.

Yesterday a school spokesman said:“Although we knew Ms Rose had health issues we did not realise the full extent of them. We should have checked further – we didn’t, and we’re very sorry.

“In the light of this we will of course grant this leave of absence, outside of normal school holiday time.”

Angel'a two sons

Single mum Angela, who is 36 and lives in Stantonbury, was diagnosed with breast cancer 14 months ago.

Within two weeks of diagnosis she was told the cancer had spread to her bones and brain and was terminal.

“I asked how long I had and they said between one and two years. I’ve already had more than a year and every moment with my children is precious now,” she said.

Angela, who also has 13-year-old son and daughter aged 18, tried to book an eight berth caravan at Haven in Great Yarmouth for a week in August.

Now unable to walk, the extra space was to accommodate friends to act as her carers.

“In August it cost £1,000, which I haven’t got. So I booked the week from September 14, when it was £400 - all I could afford.”

“Carlo has 98 per cent attendance, but this would have gone down as unauthorised absence. I was terrified I would fined by the school.”