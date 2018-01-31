E-fit released after attempted kidnap in Milton Keynes

Police have today produced an E-fit picture of a man they wish to talk to about an attempted kidnap of a 26-year-old woman.

The incident happened at lunchtime on Monday, January 22, in Heathfield, Stacey Bushes.

The victim was walking alone when a metallic grey BMW pulled up next to her. A male passenger got out of the car , grabbed hold of her wrists and attempted to pull her into the vehicle. A black Audi A3 then pulled up behind the offender’s car and he released the victim.

Both vehicles then drove away towards Great Monks Street. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The offender is a black man in his 20s and is about 5ft 8ins tall.

Call Police on 101 if you have any information.