Eat, Sleep, dance and repeat as Milton Keynes students prepare for summer show

College students at a city dance studio are limbering up to take to the stage for their summer show.

The vocational post-16 students on the Professional Dancers’ Course at Dancebox Studios & Theatre Works will present ‘Eat, Sleep, Dancebox, Repeat’ at Stantonbury Theatre on Wednesday July 18.

With performances at 5pm and 8pm, this college showcase is set to feature highlights from the studio’s March 2018 production, VaVaVoom, and newly choreographed routines.

Audiences can expect to be impressed by the students’ versatility, and perhaps inspired to take up dancing for themselves.

The final auditions for September 2018 entry on the full-time, funded 3-year Professional Dancers’ Course at Dancebox Studios & Theatre Works will be held over the next few weeks.

Visit www.danceboxstudios.co.uk to book tickets for ‘Eat, Sleep, Dancebox, Repeat’ and to learn more about college auditions and recreational classes for people of all ages.