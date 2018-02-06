ECG partners with Milton Keynes Hospital charity

Medical training company ECG has adopted Milton Keynes Hospital Charity as their charity of the year.

The charity raises funds for patients, their families and the staff who treat them at the hospital.

ECG, who have their headquarters based in Cosgrove, provide face-to-face medical training and multiplatform online training.

The partnership was officially launched this week and staff are excited about the year ahead.

Chief executive Jane Lambert said: “ECG is so pleased to be working with Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, raising funds for what we consider such a worthwhile, local cause. We’ve chosen to support cancer services at the hospital, something that is close to the hearts of many people in and around Milton Keynes.”

