Bletchley school students make the Top 10 in national performance tables

Lord Grey Sixth Form A-Level students have achieved excellent results and gained good ‘Value Added’ scores compared to other schools in health and social care.

In 2017 the school finished in seventh position in the national performance tables for the Health and Social Care Level 3 course.

Students worked exceptionally hard for their grades; tutors and teachers went that extra mile to make sure they achieved at the very top end, to gain entry to the university of their choice.

“To see Lord Grey in the top seven across all of England for Health and Social Care at Level 3 is brilliant," said principal Dr Tracey Jones.

"I felt so proud when I saw this. Well done to all involved.”

The head of sixth form was equally thrilled: “Our students have historically performed extremely well on the Level 3 Health and Social Care courses, aided by some superb targeted and positive support from our very professional staff.

"We have consistently seen positive Value Added scores, but to see this top performance at a national level is very inspirational for the students and staff at Lord Grey Sixth Form and is a great example to younger students in the Academy.”