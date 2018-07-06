‘Don’t Be a Plank Drop the Shank’ say Bletchley students

Bridge Academy South students have held a fundraiser for their anti-knife campaign for their Project Based Learning.

PBL is part of the curriculum at Bridge South and it is led by the students.

Students from Bridge Academy South take a stand against knife crime

Knife crime has been dominating the press lately with more and more people falling victim to the pandemic that is sweeping the nation.

The students of Bridge South thought it was time to take a stand and raise awareness within the community of Bletchley and surrounding areas about the dangers of carrying a knife.

The fundraising fete was a great success and Bridge Academy South was able to raise just under £300. They were supported by Lewis Baker Drifting who came to the school to model his car and perform stunts.

The students of Bridge South will take their anti-knife campaign “Don’t Be a Plank Drop the Shank” to the streets of Bletchley and will make their voices heard.

Thank you to the local residence for showing up and supporting the campaign and a very special thank you to Lewis Baker for lending us his time and tyres.

For further information on our campaign please contact Bridge Academy South, Manor Road, Bletchley.

Photos: @AMWphotography08