Initiative to reduce number of motorcyclists killed or injured on Milton Keynes roads

Last Saturday saw the Milton Keynes Road Safety Team deliver another motorcycle assessment day.

These are one day events costing £20 consisting of a morning classroom session followed by a two-hour afternoon assessment ride, before finishing off with a debrief.

All attendees also leave with a be a better rider handbook.

The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of motorcyclists killed or injured on Milton Keynes roads. In the past three years two motorcyclists have losr their lives, and 61 have been seriously injured.

There are still spaces available for the courses on May 12 and June 9 at Great Holm fire station.

For more information or to book a place e-mail nigel.spencer@milton-keynes.gov.uk