Milton Keynes College boss wins National Principal of the Year Award

Milton Keynes College CEO, Dr Julie Mills, has been named Principal of the Year by the National Centre for Diversity (NCF).

It was quite a night for the College which was shortlisted for two other awards, Most Improved Organisation of the Year and Diversity Steering Group of the Year.

Head of People Services, Annabel Lane was also one of the runners-up for EDI (Equality, Diversity & Inclusion) Lead of the Year.

The College was recently accredited as a Leader in Diversity by the NCF which helps businesses and organisations become more open and inclusive.

Dr Mills said: “Everyone loves to win awards and Milton Keynes College has done fantastically well at the NCF this year. When you win it’s very clichéd to say, ‘this is for everyone who contributed, without whom it would never have happened.’ It’s so true in this case.

"What this award and the other nominations show is that the efforts of the board and staff to make the College a truly inclusive place where anyone can be inspired to be the best that they can be are paying off. There are always improvements to be made but we’re on the right road and that’s what really matters.”

Solat Chaudhry, CEO of the National Centre for Diversity said, “The Principal of the Year category included some very talented people, of the highest quality.

"The National Centre for Diversity has been working with Milton Keynes College for quite a number of years now and we have always been impressed with the quiet, considered modest and caring style of leadership that Dr Julie Mills has always shown.

"Julie speaks passionately about Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement (FREDIE) and inspired people to ensure good practice. In 2019 Julie Mills is worthy of such a great award and the award is worthy of such a great leader."