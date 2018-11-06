Milton Keynes College student in final of national competition for IT apprentice of the year

A student from Milton Keynes College has made it through to the final of the IT Apprentice of the Year Award.

George Hudson, 21, is undertaking his training at tech support company, Mirus IT, and Milton Keynes College.

"We're incredibly proud of our apprentices,” says Pippa Loveridge from Mirus.

“It was hard to pick just one of our apprentices to put forward for this award but we chose George because he’s so consistent, enthusiastic and passionate about the work we do.

"We measure success for the business in terms of customer feedback and George regularly tops the leader board for positive responses. On top of that he has achieved some outstanding scores of 99-100% in his monthly Personal Development Reviews.”

George added: “It’s a real thrill to be on the shortlist for this award. I love what I do and the combination of training I get from the College and the company is perfect for me because I’m learning while I’m earning.

"My apprenticeship has helped me to see a real career path opening up in front of me and I’m grateful to both my tutors and my employers for all the tremendous support they give me.”

The award George has been nominated for is run by BCS (British Computer Society), the Chartered Institute for IT, which sets the standards for the industry.

Tracey Matthews, assistant principal responsible for apprenticeships at the College said: “We’re so proud of George for everything he’s doing at Mirus. "He’s a shining example to other apprentices to see just how fulfilling an experience their training can be if they get stuck in and show real commitment to learning and to doing an excellent job for their employers.

"What he’s doing proves how powerful and effective the right apprenticeship can be.”

George will find out if he’s won at a lavish gala dinner in London in mid-November.

Any employer who would like to talk to someone about what an apprentice could do for their business should contact apprenticeships@mkcollege.ac.uk or call: 01908 637056