Milton Keynes schoolchildren learn the importance of healthy eating

Young children at a Milton Keynes school have had a lesson in how to enjoy healthy eating, as they took part in a workshop using a wide array of different fruit.

Pupils from Newton Leys primary school were treated to the nutritious workshop by Asda Newton Leys to raise awareness around the importance of healthy eating habits and to promote an activity healthy lifestyle from a young age.

Children from the school got stuck into the workshop which saw them try a range of healthy produce, including, oranges, kiwi, pears and plums. The session allowed the pupils to put their newfound knowledge into practice when learning and tasting the fruit.

Store manager Stuart Tarry said: “As Newton Leys Primary School is right on our doorstep we thought it would be an ideal location to run our healthy eating workshop. It really is such a great opportunity to introduce the children to a fun and hands-on approach of getting your five-a -day.”

Amanda Matsangou, assistant headteacher added: “The workshop went down a treat with the children, and hopefully they learnt a lot through it. It’s so important for children to learn how to have a healthy lifestyle, and to keep fit and active at an early age.”