Overcoming adversity to make a real difference in Milton Keynes

Inspiring and moving tales from young people who have overcome the challenge of special educational needs or disability will be the highlight of what has become a popular annual event in Milton Keynes next month.

MK SEND Information, Advice and Support Service and PACA MK (Parent Carer Forum) are holding their annual information event on Saturday, Februatry 3 at the Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton

The event is for parents and carers of children and young people with a SEN or disability, and is expected to attract hundreds of people.

The theme for the 2018 event is: Inclusion and Transition.

Georgie Ralphs, a former Hazeley Academy pupil, will be speaking at the event about her experiences of an internship with Helen Sanderson Associates, finding paid work and writing her own “Georgie’s Guide to One Page Profiles”.

Dean Pittman, another young person with extra needs who attends the MK Christian Foundation, will be talking about his experience in Uganda helping local people with a community project, supported by Woughton Parish Council.

The Phoenix Group for Deaf and Hearing Impaired Children will also be singing during the lunch time break.

There will also be workshops for young people to enjoy including: art, Forest School, crafts with MK Play Association, MK Dons and Inclusivity Dance.

There will be many information stands and representatives from local organisations, health service teams, council statutory services and national charities to offer support and information to families attending the event.

Workshops will run in the morning and afternoon for parents/carers on:

Behaviour (Specialist Teachers),

Primary to Secondary Transfer (Specialist Teachers)

Transition into Employment (Equality Works)

Anti-Anxiety (Educational Psychology Service)

Inclusion and Wellbeing (CAMHS)

Top tips for Parents about Transition (National Development Team for Inclusion)

ADHD (ADHD Smart)

Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families, said: “More children with more complex needs are now being supported in mainstream Milton Keynes schools. I’m really looking forward to attending and hearing from the children and families, organisations and schools about their experience of transition and inclusion.”

The workshops for parents and young people must be booked in advance online as places will be limited:

For more information call MK SEND IAS on 01908 254518 or PACA on 07852 526057.