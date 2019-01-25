Schools

Secondary school league tables: How did your Milton Keynes school rate in the Progress 8 scores?

These are the best performing secondary schools in Milton Keynes, according to new government figures.

Listed are 12 secondary schools in the Milton Keynes Council area organised by their ‘Progress 8 score’, from the highest ranked first. All data taken from the Department for Education website on 25 January. This is what the data means.

Progress 8 score: 0.1. Average

1. Shenley Brook End School

Progress 8 score: 0.13. Average

2. Oakgrove School

Progress 8 score: -0.01. Average

3. Denbigh School

Progress 8 score: -0.71. Well below average.

4. Sir Herbert Leon Academy

