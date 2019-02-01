SNOW LIVE: School closures announced after snowfall across Milton Keynes

People across Milton Keynes have been waking up to a blanket of snow this morning (Friday, February 1), but causing some school closures.
Here is the latest list of Milton Keynes schools who have announced that they are closed today:
Emerson Valley Junior
Heelands
Knowles Nursery
Knowles Primary
Merebrook Infant
Milton Keynes Academy
Newton Leys Primary
Redway
Robins Children's Centre
Rowans Children's Centre
Saplings Children's Centre
Slated Row
St Monica's Catholic Primary
Summerfield
Sunshine Children’s Centre
Walnuts School
Know of any others we haven't listed? Let us know by emailing editorial@mkcitizen.co.uk or message on social media