SNOW LIVE: School closures announced after snowfall across Milton Keynes

People across Milton Keynes have been waking up to a blanket of snow this morning (Friday, February 1), but causing some school closures.

Here is the latest list of Milton Keynes schools who have announced that they are closed today:

Snow

Emerson Valley Junior

Heelands

Knowles Nursery

Knowles Primary

Merebrook Infant

Milton Keynes Academy

Newton Leys Primary

Redway

Robins Children's Centre

Rowans Children's Centre

Saplings Children's Centre

Slated Row

St Monica's Catholic Primary

Summerfield

Sunshine Children’s Centre

Walnuts School

Know of any others we haven't listed? Let us know by emailing editorial@mkcitizen.co.uk or message on social media