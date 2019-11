Nimble-fingered residents at Milton Court joined forces to create a stunning display of poppies to mark Armistice Day yesterday.

The poppy-making activity was organised by the wellbeing team at the Kents Hill assisted living facility.

The care home bosses were blown away by the display

The finished result was draped over the home's entrance in time for the big day.

"I was blown away by it," said a spokesman for the home.