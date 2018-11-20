Elderly man left with life-threatening injuries after collision in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses following a collision left a pensioner with life-threatening injuries.

At 2.10pm on Saturday (17/11) a Mercedes car was involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction of V1 Snellshall Street and Guildford Avenue.

The cyclist, a 71-year-old man from Milton Keynes was taken by air ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A road closure was in place in the area while emergency services attended the scene which re-opened by 4.45pm Saturday.

Sergeant Anthony Griffiths, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists who have any dash-cam footage. If you can assist our investigation please make contact with police.”

If you have any information about the collision please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 730 17/11

> A 24-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He was released under investigation.