Electric entertainment for pupils at technology after school club in Milton Keynes

Bright sparks at an after-school design and technology club are relishing getting to learn practical life skills in every session.

Children who attend the club at Two Mile Ash School have most recently been learning about electrical circuits and they seized the opportunity to create their own circuits for a switch, bulb holder and double socket.

To ensure the electrical appliances the children made were safe to use, the school invited Gary and Paul Ayles from PJ Ayles & Sons Ltd. electrical contractors to visit. After being shown around the workshop and seeing the children working, they carried out a series of inspections as part of the process of Portable Appliance Testing (PAT).

Two Mile Ash School spokeswoman Nikki Hanshaw said: “This was an amazing opportunity for the children to see the real effect of their successes. Both Gary and Paul were really impressed by the standard and skill the children had shown.”