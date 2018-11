Seven men and four women were treated by firefighters and South Central Ambulance Service for the affects of breathing in gas following a carbon monoxide leak yesterday.

Firefighters were called out to the leak, in First Avenue, Bletchley, before 1pm.

Appliances and crews from Bletchley and Great Holm attended, together with two officers.

Firefighters used a gas monitor, isolated the building, and ventilated the affected area. A gas engineer isolated the gas supply.