Ella Parker death: Man convicted of manslaughter by diminished responsibility

A man has been convicted in connection with the death of Ella Parker in Milton Keynes.

Ryan Blacknell, aged 24, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty today (Monday) at Luton Crown Court to a count of manslaughter by diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the prosecution.

He was acquitted of an alternative charge of murder.

At around 2.40pm on December 7 last year paramedics were called to a property in Newport Road, New Bradwell.

The body of 29-year-old Ella Parker was found inside and she was confirmed deceased at the scene. Officers attended and an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime unit was launched.

Blacknell was arrested the following day and was re-arrested and charged on 12 December.

A Home Office Post-Mortem examination established the cause of death to be as a result of puncture wounds to the neck.

Ella’s next of kin are continuing to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Senior investigating officer detective inspector Stuart Blaik said: “This was a horrific incident which resulted in the tragic death of Ella Parker who was five months pregnant at the time.

"Whilst I never had the pleasure of meeting Ella it is very clear that she was extremely well liked and very popular with all who knew her. Ella’s family has supported our investigation and acted in such a dignified way during the unimaginable pain they have suffered.”

Blacknell was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 22 May.