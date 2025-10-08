A5 Southbound reopens after man injured in collision between four vehicles in Milton Keynes

An A5 Southbound road has reopened after the police closed the road due to an accident. Photo: Jane Russell/National World

The A5 Southbound has reopened after a road traffic collision involving four vehicles which left a man injured in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash, which involved one heavy goods vehicle, two cars and a motorbike, took place on A5 Southbound, H3 Junction.

Two fire crews arrived at the scene around 8am on Wednesday, October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams provided immediate emergency care to one man who sustained injuries, before South Central Ambulance Service took over.

Firefighters used an environmental grab pack to contain a small leak.

The road was closed down by Thames Valley Police to keep the area safe. It has since been reopened.