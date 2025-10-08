A5 Southbound reopens after man injured in collision between four vehicles in Milton Keynes
The A5 Southbound has reopened after a road traffic collision involving four vehicles which left a man injured in Milton Keynes.
The crash, which involved one heavy goods vehicle, two cars and a motorbike, took place on A5 Southbound, H3 Junction.
Two fire crews arrived at the scene around 8am on Wednesday, October 8.
The teams provided immediate emergency care to one man who sustained injuries, before South Central Ambulance Service took over.
Firefighters used an environmental grab pack to contain a small leak.
The road was closed down by Thames Valley Police to keep the area safe. It has since been reopened.