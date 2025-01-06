Armed police swoop on Milton Keynes estate after reports of 'man brandishing sword' - but they were in for a surprise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armed officers and a police helicopter scoured a city estate today after reports that a male was on the loose brandishing a sword.

People in Newton Leys, still reeling from the shock of one of their residents being arrested for double murder on Christmas Day took to social media in alarm this afternoon (Monday).

Police received a report of the disturbing situation just after 3.30pm and took immediate action.

One householder posted: “Just spoken to a police officer outside my house, they are looking for a man ...apparently armed with a sword. We currently have a helicopter out circling and armed response patrolling the estate.”

Armed police rushed to the scene

Another wrote: “We just went to Asda and on our way saw four cars with Armed Response in and, of course, the helicopter and wondered what the hell was going on.. We didn't see the man though luckily.. Very scary.”

Other residents said they’d locked their doors and were staying inside their homes as the search continued for almost half an hour.

"What is the world coming to? This is so scary and awful,” said one

But then the police activity stopped as abruptly as it started as officers finally identified their reported dangerous ‘suspect’ – a boy playing at fighting dragons with a peice of metal from a broken scooter!

The boy’s mum promptly wrote a placating message on social media, saying: “No maniac. Just my son who found a scooter part and using his imagination was fighting dragons. No sword. No ill intentions. I can only apologise on his behalf... My son and his room searched and severely spoken to.”

Residents took it on good heart and thanked her for the clarification. One woman said: “Thank you to the police who were very quick to attend even though it seems to have been a big misunderstanding. Thank you for coming forward publicly to clear this up. Many, including myself, still feel on edge from Christmas. So thank you.”

Others had to laugh at the situation, asking if all the dragons had been slayed and if it was safe to go out.

One parent wrote: “There’s not a man on the estate who hasn’t done something similar as a kid,” while another wag posted: “Maybe whoever reported this poor lad to the police should go and make an appointment for Specsavers!”

Thankfully, tonight all is quiet on Newton Leys.