Bicester fire update: Fire chief pays tribute to the bravery of emergency workers after three people die in blaze

Oxfordshire's Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall fought back tears as he paid tribute to the brave emergency workers, after three people - two firefighters and a member of the public - died in today's (Friday's) major fire in Bicester.

Two further firefighters sustained serious injuries and are currently in hospital.

As we reported earlier, ten fire crews attended the incident at Bicester Motion having been called to the scene at about 6.40pm last night (Thursday). The fire now is under control.

In a statement just after 1pm today, Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters. Families have been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times and we ask for privacy to be respected.

"We cannot release any details at present, but we will provide further information as soon as we can. We were called to the scene at 18.39 yesterday, and at the height of the incident, we had 10 fire engines tackling the fire. We remain on site with a reduced presence, and the fire is under control.

"I'm immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all the emergency services personnel."

Cllr David Hingley, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “We are devastated to learn that lives have been lost in the fire at Bicester Motion. On behalf of everyone at Cherwell District Council, I want to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have tragically died.

“This is a deeply upsetting event for our district, and we share in the sadness and shock that many are feeling.

“We are also thinking of those who have been injured or affected, and we are deeply grateful to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue and our other emergency services for everything they have done in responding to this tragic incident.

“We will do all we can to support in the difficult days ahead.”