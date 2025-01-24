Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body found in Milton Keynes yesterday, is believed to be Thomas, who has been missing from his home in Bletchley since October last year.

Police say formal identification of the body, which was found in Tattenhoe yesterday, is yet to be conducted, but they believe it to be that of Thomas Roche, 26, who went missing from his home in Chester Close, Bletchley, on October 6 2024.

The force say that the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Thomas’ family and next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Thomas was suffering from severe mental health problems at the time of his disappearance and extensive searches took place to try and locate him.

The charity Civil Air Support carried out aerial searches, while nine teams of volunteers braved snow and rain early in the month as part of searches of nearby villages and woodland.