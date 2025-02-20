Breaking: Police on the scene as gas leak hits school in Milton Keynes

Police are at the scene at Radcliffe School

Emergency services are attending gas leak at a city secondary school.

People in and around the area of Radcliffe School in Wolverton are being warned to keep their windows, doors and air vents shut as a safey precaution.

Luckily it is half term so there was no need for the school to be evacuated, but a police cordon is in place.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers are currently on scene at a gas leak in the area of Radcliffe School. We are currently working with our partners to resolve this matter and as such, a cordon is in place.

"Those within the surrounding area we ask to keep windows, air vents and doors shut.”