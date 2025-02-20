Breaking: Police on the scene as gas leak hits school in Milton Keynes

Police are at the scene at Radcliffe SchoolPolice are at the scene at Radcliffe School
Emergency services are attending gas leak at a city secondary school.

People in and around the area of Radcliffe School in Wolverton are being warned to keep their windows, doors and air vents shut as a safey precaution.

Luckily it is half term so there was no need for the school to be evacuated, but a police cordon is in place.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers are currently on scene at a gas leak in the area of Radcliffe School. We are currently working with our partners to resolve this matter and as such, a cordon is in place.

"Those within the surrounding area we ask to keep windows, air vents and doors shut.”

