Busy Milton Keynes grid road closed after serious collision

By Sally Murrer
Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:08 BST
Part of MK’s most central grid road has been closed this morning after a serious traffic collision.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were called during the morning rush hour to the V8 Marlborough Street, where the accident tool place between Redbridge roundabout and Marlborough roundabout.

That section remains closed, and is not likely to be open for a while, say police. All the adjoining roads from Stantonbury and Great Linford were also closed.

Police are still at the scene and are urging people to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

No details have yet been released about the number of vehciles involved and the seriousness of the injuries.

