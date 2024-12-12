Cause of devastating fire at Milton Keynes market is announced by police

Investigations have discovered the cause of the fire that destroyed a large part of the city centre market this week.

Police have put out a statement confirming the blaze was caused by an electrical fault.

Meanwhile the market remains sadly closed, as do some of the roads around it for safety reasons. It is not yet known whether the bridge over the market has been damaged.

The fire started shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday and more than 40 firefighters in 11 fire engines sped to the scene. But despite the wet weather, the flames spread rapidly, destroying a large area.

Today there is no news on when the market will re-open and many people have expressed sympathy for the traders who will be losing income at the busiest time of year.

The traditional outdoor market has run for more than 40 years at the city centre. Last year the Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the business arm of MK City Council, took over the management of it from existing operator Bray Associates – and promptly announced that big changes were planned.

They said they would transform the market into a stronger retail, leisure and food destination and make it more of a “dynamic and modern” experience for customers. They even recruited a specialist regeneration company to come up with a plan to make the traditional facility more vibrant.

So far, none of the plans have been started.

Meanwhile experts are today still analysing the damage and will be inspecting the market’s 40-year-old electrical system, some of which runs outdoors.

A statement on the Milton Keynes Market Facebook page says: “We are still assessing the extent of the damage, but the market will be closed until further notice.”

It adds: “This is a devastating blow to our market traders, especially during the busy Christmas period. We ask for your understanding and consideration during this difficult time, as businesses have been affected.”

Some shoppers are urging that the market be moved temporarily - possibly to Queens Court, which is still empty following a fire involving wooden food cabins sited there in Aiugust.