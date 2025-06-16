Cyclist in his 50s fighting for his life in hospital after Milton Keynes collision
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Newton Blossomville, Olney, Milton Keynes.
Just before 11.30am on Thursday (12/6), a white Renault Kangoo van travelling on Clifton Road towards Clifton Reynes was involved in a collision with a cyclist.
A 50-year-old man was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Investigating officer PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this collision. If you saw anything or have dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, please get in touch.
“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250290231.
“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”