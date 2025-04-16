Drama as electric socket bursts in flames in new home on Milton Keynes estate

By Sally Murrer
Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An electric socket caused a fire drama on Glebe Farm estate this week.

Eight firefighters and two fire engines rushed to Devereux Court on the Wavendon estate shortly after 8am on Tuesday April 15.

They found a socket on the ground floor of the three storey house was alight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crews used two breathing apparatus sets, a hose reel jet and a ventilation fan to tackle the fire and smoke. They then isolated the electrics and carried out a home fire safety check on the property.

Eight firefighters dealt with a socket that caught fire in a Milton Keynes houseEight firefighters dealt with a socket that caught fire in a Milton Keynes house
Eight firefighters dealt with a socket that caught fire in a Milton Keynes house

An electric socket can catch fire due to several factors, primarily involving overheating and potential for arcing or short-circuiting. Overloaded sockets and extension leads, faulty wiring and high power appliances are common culprits.

Over half of all accidental house fires are caused by electricity, with faulty electrics causing around four thousand fires in the home each year. Nine out of ten electrical fires are caused by electrical products.

Bucks Fire and Rescue experts advise people to check regularly for danger signs such as a smell of hot plastic or burning, sparks or smoke coming from a plug, scorch marks around a plug, damaged or frayed cables, exposed electrical wires or fuses that blow circuit breakers for no obvious reason,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can check the rating of any appliances you wish to plug into an extension lead by using the socket overload calculator here.

A Bucks Fire spokesperson said: “Ensure you have working smoke alarms on each level of your home and test them every month.”

Related topics:Milton KeynesGlebe Farm
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice