Drama erupts as 8 vehicles catch fire near M1 at Newport Pagnell
Firefighters rushed to deal with a fire that spread to eight vehicles near the M1 at Newport Pagnell yesterday (Monday).
Two crews from Newport Pagnell and Broughton were called to the recovery yard near the motorway service station at midday.
The fire had spread to eight vehicles – five cars and two mini vans that were parked in the yard.
Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to get the blaze under control.