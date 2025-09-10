Driver injured as car bursts into flames after Milton Keynes collision

By Shannon Weir
Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:47 BST
A driver sustains injuries after a car collision with a lamppost sets the vehicle alight. Photo: Jane Russell / National World
A motorist suffered injuries after their car burst into flames following a collision in Milton Keynes.

The driver of the car received treatment from ambulance staff after a collision with a lamppost resulted in the car catching fire.

The collision took place on the Stoke Hammond Bypass at around 10pm on Tuesday September 9.

Two crews from West Ashland attended the scene.

The driver sustained injuries and was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

The car was a complete write-off due to the damage caused by the blaze.

Firefighters used a breathing apparatus set, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to put out the flames.

The incident was then handed over to Thames Valley Police.

