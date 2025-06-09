Emergency care delivered after two-vehicle collision leads to closure of road between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury
Emergency responders rushed to a crash at around 11.35am today on the A418 Aylesbury Road in Bierton.
A van and a heavy goods vehicle collided on the busy A-road, which is regularly used by drivers travelling between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews and vehicles to the scene, and police officers also attended the incident.
A road closure was authorised this morning while emergency responders made the area safe.
It has also been confirmed that emergency treatment was delivered by firefighters when they arrived on the scene.
A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters provided immediate emergency care to two people who had suffered injuries and handed them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.”
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that one of the vehicles came off the carriageway and the other was knocked on to its side.