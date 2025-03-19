Fire destroys house in Milton Keynes town
Fire fighters were called to Larch Grove in Bletchley just after 1.30pm on Tuesday March 18 but the blaze was well-established when they arrived.
The family luckily were out at the time but their two pet dogs were in the house. A brave neighbour, Neil, managed to break in and rescued the them before the fire took hold completely.
Four crews from West Ashland attended, along with two officers, and they used five sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one main jet and a turntable ladder.
They managed to extinguish the fire but nor before substantial damage had been caused to tyhed property.
A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: ”The fire had spread to the first floor and roof of the semi-detached property as well as to the roof of the neighbouring property.
"The fire caused significant fire, smoke and water damage with the roof of the neighbouring property approximately damaged 30% by fire and smoke.”
Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service also attended the incident.